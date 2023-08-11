Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.