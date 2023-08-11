Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.56.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.80.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.