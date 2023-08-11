Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $172.98 on Friday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

