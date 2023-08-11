Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Free Report) was down 27.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Q Investments Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a quick ratio of 143.57. The company has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.
About Q Investments
Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.
