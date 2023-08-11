PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Boosted by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. PVH comprises approximately 2.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $73,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

PVH traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 739,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

