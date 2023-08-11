PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 218.20 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $156,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $146,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $156,979.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Holdings Co raised its position in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

