Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,952 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of Public Storage worth $251,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PSA opened at $284.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

