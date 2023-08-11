PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 3.9%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

