Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 985,147 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protalix BioTherapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.