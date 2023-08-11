Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 985,147 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

