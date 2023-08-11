Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,159 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Prologis worth $529,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.16 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.