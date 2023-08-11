PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $31.66

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.66, but opened at $32.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 12,722 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

