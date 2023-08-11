Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.9 days.

Pro Medicus Stock Down 3.0 %

PMCUF stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMCUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

