Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $10.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 27,611,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,155,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

