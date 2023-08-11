Piper Sandler Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $11.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

