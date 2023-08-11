Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Goldstein Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.30. 135,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.