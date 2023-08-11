Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 11,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 129,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88.
Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 241.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.
