Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 11,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 129,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 241.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

