Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

PM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

