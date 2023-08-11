Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 582,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 391,164 shares.The stock last traded at $15.49 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.