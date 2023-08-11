P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.52.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About P&F Industries

(Get Free Report)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

