Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,930,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,450 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

