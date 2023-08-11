Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Barclays

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTVLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pet Valu from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pet Valu in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Pet Valu stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.

