PepGen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.93) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.81). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get PepGen alerts:

Separately, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PEPG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,282. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $28,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,719 shares of company stock valued at $173,542. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.