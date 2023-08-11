PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Down 4.2%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.80. 429,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 527,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -351.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

