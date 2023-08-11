PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Position Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of PCB Bancorp worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 86.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,384,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,704,912.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 4,093 shares of company stock valued at $61,305 in the last ninety days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PCB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 49,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

