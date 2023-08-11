Payoneer Global’s (PAYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.07.

PAYO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

