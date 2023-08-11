Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Announces Earnings Results

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

