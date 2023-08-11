Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

PAYO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

