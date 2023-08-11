Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 102,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $75,957.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,273,500,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

