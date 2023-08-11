Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 34,526 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $75,957.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,273,500,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.