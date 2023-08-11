Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 34,526 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $75,957.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
