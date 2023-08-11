Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 31,250 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

