Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 31,250 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.