Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,997,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,662,797. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,908,399 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

