Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

