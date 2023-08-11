P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.10. 180,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 418,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at $144,788,841.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 590,008 shares of company stock worth $2,122,085. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

