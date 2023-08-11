OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OUT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,547. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

