Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Up 1.4%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 5,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 70,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

