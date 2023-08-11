Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Raised to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSCR. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,495. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 48.91% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

