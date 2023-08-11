Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 over the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.