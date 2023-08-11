Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

OEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 480,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.59. Orion has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Orion’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orion by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

