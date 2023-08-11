Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,487. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

