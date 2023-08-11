OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17, reports. OppFi had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $41,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,492.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,364 shares of company stock worth $138,930. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $19,950,000,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.