Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

OPRT stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.90). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 52,518 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

