Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after purchasing an additional 300,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. 148,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

