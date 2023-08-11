Operose Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,610. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.