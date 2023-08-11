Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 1,148,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

