Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after buying an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

