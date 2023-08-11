Operose Advisors LLC Buys 275 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,416. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

