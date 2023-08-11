Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. 1,299,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

