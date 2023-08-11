Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Shares Down 0.4%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 71,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

