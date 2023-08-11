Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEXF
Onex Price Performance
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.