Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday.

ONEXF traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733. Onex has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

