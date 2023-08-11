OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.74 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $20,042,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 737,071 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 313,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

